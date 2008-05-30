"Lost" fans seeking solace for the long offseason following last night's finale but afraid to wander into the hardcore fever swamps can find plenty of distractions today over at NY Mag's Vulture.

For starters, there's Emily Nussbaum describing "Lost" as a brilliant narrative game and recapping the "humdinger" season finale. Plus: The alternative endings courtesy of GMA, and the ad that wasn't an ad. Finally: Has Claire's psychic returned, and who was that who phoned Kate? Feel free to discuss and add your own readings and predictions in comments.



A new president isn't the only thing to look forward to in January 2009.

