Obamamania Across The Pond

Via Ben Smith in Politico, I see that a new poll from the Telegraph in London shows Barack Obama trouncing John McCain among voters in five European countries. But lest TNR readers doubt the poll's veracity, I can confirm this finding with some real, live, first-hand reporting. (That's why they pay me the big bucks!)

As it happens, I was in Europe for the last two weeks. And I, too, saw signs of Obama's popularity there. The first came in Paris, along the banks of the Seine, as I was walking along with my family. A merchant recognized us as Americans--it could have been any number of giveaways, but I'm guessing it was my eight-year-old son's Red Sox garb--and began chanting "O-ba-ma, O-ba-ma, O-ba-ma" as we passed.



The second hint came in Amsterdam, at a lovely cafe called Restaurant De Eettuin. When the bartender served us, my wife noticed an Obama button on his apron.



