A Telling Tale Of Tell-alls

An interesting side-note to the whole Scott McClellan media love-fest: how come the country's major newspapers and media outlets haven't devoted 1/10th the attention to the recently-published memoir of former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith? There's a guy who, you know, actually knew something about the administration's war plans, as opposed to a not particularly bright nor competent press flack whose station is one that has traditionally and intentionally been kept out of the loop by senior officials for obvious purposes.

--James Kirchick