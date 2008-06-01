Maybe Mike is right, and we shouldn't be blogging rumors about Bill Clinton's sex life. But, as long as his wife decides to continue her quest for the Democratic nomination, we should do her the honor of taking her at her word--and thus act as if she has some chance to actually win. And if we do so, Bill Clinton's personal life and the media's treatment of that personal life, are worthy of discussion (and, if you are a Democrat, concern). If Senator Clinton wants to drop out tomorrow, I will quickly cease blogging about Bill palling around with Ron Burkle on what Burkle's aides call Air Fuck One.

(In all honesty, this may not have precisely been the impetus behind the original post...).

--Isaac Chotiner