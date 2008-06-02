First, Vilsack failed to help Hillary win Iowa. Now, he's saying she should admit defeat after Tuesday. You think he's going to be getting a Christmas card from the Clintons this year?

P.S. Vilsack might be the saddest story of the '08 Democratic primaries--a story that was told extraordinarily well by Lisa DePaulo in this GQ piece. And, actually, the DePaulo piece suggests Vilsack may manage to stay in Clinton's good graces. In fact, DePaulo's story about Vilsack wound up being one of the most positive things I'd read about Hillary. It's worth a read.

--Jason Zengerle