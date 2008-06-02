There are far too many fascinating (and, yes, in some cases salacious) tidbits to catalogue in Todd Purdum's long Vanity Fair feature on Bill Clinton, but I found this tiny nugget, which I evidently missed when it was first reported, particularly odd:

His old flame Gennifer Flowers, who has endorsed Hillary, referred to him as an “idiot husband.”

Now it's fine, and I think even a bit touching, that Flowers chose to support and (presumably) vote for Hillary Clinton. But isn't "endorsement" a term we usually reserve for individuals who play some role in the process or represent organizations or voter blocs larger than themselves? Or did I miss it when Flowers became a superdelegate?

--Christopher Orr

