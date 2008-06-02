David Sedaris's new book, When You Are Engulfed in Flames comes out this week. Neither fiction nor nonfiction, David Sedaris included a disclaimer labeling its contents "realish"--largely in response to this story in the March 19, 2007, issue of The New Republic.

"That's a good word," Sedaris told the Christian Science Monitor recently. "I guess I've always thought that if 97 percent of the story is true, then that's an acceptable formula."

Read the piece and judge for yourself.

--Barron YoungSmith