Ambinder:

The Republican National Committee has hired many of its Victory 2008 directors. These are the folks who will be in charge of spending the many of millions of dollars that the party doles out for GOTV efforts. Many of them are young -- very young -- are veterans of the Giuliani presidential campaign, and before that, veterans of the 2006 RNC field operation run by Mike DuHaime, formerly the Giuliani campaign manager...