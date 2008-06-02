Caroline Alexander has a great new piece in National Geographic running down the various theories on what, exactly, possessed a gaggle of ancient Britons to arrange a series of gigantic boulders into the circular curiosity that we call Stonehenge. Recently, experts have unearthed evidence that the henge served as a burial ground for more than five centuries. Anyway, that's thrilling and all, but this clip—of a guy who, in his own backyard, figured out how ancient craftsmen could have dragged and erected those four-ton stones without modern machinery—is pretty much the greatest Stonehenge-related video on the vast Internet:

Well, greatest so long as we're excluding snippets from Spinal Tap, of course...

--Bradford Plumer