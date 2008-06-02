



We seem to have reached it at last. Still some curious ideas floating around, though--like this one voiced by major Clinton New York fundraiser Hassan Nemazee:

"If one candidate has the requisite number of delegates, both pledged and super, it makes it far more difficult to make the credible argument that she stay in on the chance that some superdelegates might change their mind and endorse her later," Nemazee said.

I should hope so! I know that in Congress a bill can garner a majority vote and then lose it to switchers before the voting period ends. But barring a gigantic scandal it's a little wacky to even consider a presidential nomination working that way.

Update: Or not!