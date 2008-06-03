The version Obama supporters want to hear:

--Tonight I am ending my campaign. Ending, not suspending. I congratulate Senator Obama on winning this nomination. And I urge my supporters to put our differences in the past. We may have complaints about the process, but the time has come to unify against John McCain. The stakes in this election are too high for us to carry on grudges. Bill and I are going to do everything in our power to see to it that Barack Obama is the next President of the United States.

--In the heat of this campaign, some tough things were said. When I fight, I fight hard. And I probably underestimated my opponent. But this campaign leaves me with no doubt that Barack Obama is an extremely strong candidate who has proven that, yes, he will be ready on day one.

--Although I will be honored to help Barack in any way that I can, let me say now that I am not interested in being a candidate for vice president. It is because I respect Barack and the campaign he has run so much that I urge him not to be distracted by all the talk of a joint ticket, and to choose someone who will truly allow him to "turn the page" and start fresh.