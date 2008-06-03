In the absence of anything better to do, reporters here are seeking out trouble. A few yards away from me right now is an enormous gaggle around a tiny middle-aged woman in a cutoff RUN HILLARY RUN clutching a plastic cup of wine and ranting about Obama being "anti-white" and having subjected his children to a "hate-filled church." She's actually not very representative of this crowd, which looks heavily young, glossy and professional to me, but there's no doubt she'll get ample media play.

On the flip side, Hillary's aides are buzzing around with remarkably sunny dispositions. I don't know how they do it.

--Michael Crowley