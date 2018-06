Excerpt here. Interestingly, he is presenting Obama as a tool of special interests.

I've always thought the problem with certain McCain speeches--this one included--is that he seems so unenthused when giving them. He keeps repeating the line, "That's not change we can believe in," but his tone and smile suggest that he finds the line to be, well, somewhat lame. That being said, there is no denying the contempt he has for Obama's talk of shaking up Washington.

--Isaac Chotiner