A person close to Hillary offers this spin at the end of the campaign: That in the waning days of her fight, people "finally got to know" the real Hillary, that she "broke through" the cartoon image that has dogged her for the past 16 years.

I'm also told, as others have already reported, that in her speech tonight Hillary will congratulate Obama on winning his delegate majority--but will stop short of actually conceding to him. She will apparently vow to "take her pledged delegates to the convention" in the name of universal health care and other issues she cares about. The speech will be "neither fish nor fowl" says this person.



--Michael Crowley