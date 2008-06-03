I'm not as apoplectic about the Clinton speech as my colleagues Isaac and Jon, but I agree it was pretty bad. I have no problem with her reminding people of her campaign highlights--or postponing an actual concession. But implying that Obama can't win in November? Whether or not she believes that, she has no business saying it now. And suggesting that she'll fight on until her supporters are no longer "invisible" and get "some respect"? What on earth is she implying there? (Seriously, I don't get it. Has anybody suggested Barack Obama doesn't care about them?)

--Jonathan Cohn