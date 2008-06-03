That was the chant that went up among her supporters during her speech just now. Hillary's response was a little ambiguous. First she paused and lit up with a big, almost knowing smile. Then as the chant continued she extended an arm as if to quiet the crowd. But she wasnt very firm about it. Didn't seem to mind at all.

The speech was as advertised--not a concession at all, but not clear about her future plans. In tone and substance it was more defiant than I would have expected, however--especially the reference to herself as the one "who will be the strongest candidate," a line I expected her to have dropped by now.



--Michael Crowley