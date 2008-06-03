Although Barack Obama's victory speech was well-crafted and magnanimous, I spent the first half of it wondering why his delivery seemed flatter and more dour than usual. Was he tried after all the long weeks of campaigning? Was he preoccupied with Hillary Clinton's less-than-graceful address in New York? Was he thinking about what to order from room service back at the hotel?

But then, I thought, Obama seemed to find his voice--right around the section when he declared that Americans "don't deserve is another election that's governed by fear, and innuendo, and division." A few minutes later, he finished with a flourish that I found positively stirring:

...if we are willing to work for it, and fight for it, and believe in it, then I am absolutely certain that generations from now, we will be able to look back and tell our children that this was the moment when we began to provide care for the sick and good jobs to the jobless; this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal; this was the moment when we ended a war and secured our nation and restored our image as the last, best hope on Earth. This was the moment–this was the time–when we came together to remake this great nation so that it may always reflect our very best selves, and our highest ideals.

Admittedly, I'm partial since I happen to agree with Obama on most of the issues and, as a result, hope he is right. National Review's Jonah Goldberg, by contrast, found this last passage "gassy"--although he was othewise rather generous about Obama's performance.

Onto more substantive matters--and my one modestly discordant thought--I did take note of this passage: