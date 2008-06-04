Hillary and Obama are both slated to be speaking at the final session of AIPAC's annual policy conference tomorrow morning (which is technically already today, Wednesday) at 9am. I'll be there bright and early to get a front-row seat for their first post-primary encounter. I wonder if Hillary will be able to keep up her triumphant shtick when she comes face-to-face with the party's presumptive nominee. Check back in the morning for a full report.



--Zvika Krieger