A hearty congratulations to NRO's Gregg Pollowitz, the first nominee for Andrew Sullivan's new Hewitt Award, for this trenchant comment last night:

U2's "Beautiful Day" is playing at the Barack Obama rally. No Americans write music Obama likes?

The post kicked off a four-entry discussion of the band over at the Corner. Unmentioned, however, was the music that played after Obama's speech ended: Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising." What, the Boss's American bona fides don't check out?

--Ben Wasserstein