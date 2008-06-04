Stalwart Hillary supporter Hilary Rosen says of last night's speech
it did not end right. She didn't do what she should have done. As hard and as painful as it might have been, she should have conceded, congratulated, endorsed and committed to Barack Obama. Therefore the next 48 hours are now as important to the future reputation of Hillary Clinton as the last year and a half have been.
She adds that she does not appreciate feeling that she, like other Hillary supporters, is some kind of " a bargaining chip."
--Michael Crowley