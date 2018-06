Ambinder:

Sen. Charles Rangel's a little impatient about BET Founder Bob Johnson's letter to Rep, James Clyburn urging Clyburn to urge (a third party urge! -- no, a fourth party urge!) to put Clinton on the ticket.

Psst! Have Jim tell Andy that Sue wants to go to prom with him, and if he asks her she'll say yes.

--Christopher Orr