One downside to the Democratic primary being over: The emails from Ralph Nader's incomprehensible presidential campaign have become more frequent. Seriously, it feels as though a new missive from votenader.org lands in my inbox every 15 seconds--though I know that cannot be so.



What is the point? What's it all about? Does Nader, in his boundless narcissism, assume that, with a lull in the real action, someone--anyone--in the media will finally show him a little attention if only he keeps pounding, pounding, pounding?

Fine. I'll bite: Sod off, you old nutter.

And that, good people, is my final word on this recurring joke of a candidate.