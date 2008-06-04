



In a 20-minute period after Obama's former Chicago friend was convicted for corruption this afternoon, I recieved three different emails from the Republican National Committee with his name in the headline. Okay, we get the point!

Obama might wish this hadn't come on his first day as the declared nominee. On the other hand, now's far better than, say, October. And the real story of the trial, from a national perspective, is that Obama--whom people once thought might be called to testify--had basically zero role in it.

Update: RNC email #4 just arrived!