I meant to comment on McCain's speech last night but got distracted by that other speech.

Anyway, the thing to focus on, as Isaac points out, is the attempt to paint Obama as a captive of special interests. I think there are two reasons for this somewhat counter-intuitive charge:

1.) McCain is simply going at one of Obama's perceived strengths--his reformist credentials--and deflecting attention from his own weaknesses on this front.

2.) McCain is subtly introducing race into the campaign. There's some precedent for Republicans invoking the term "special interest" when running against black Democrats--it's meant to stir concerns that the black politician wants to shower benefits on members of his own racial group and stick white voters with the tab.