Old story: Republicans need Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee to rev up the base! New story: Republicans need Hillary Clinton as the Democratic running mate to rev up the base!

Veteran Republican fundraisers and strategists hope that Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) can revive their party’s apathetic base even as her 2008 presidential campaign has reached its final hours.



Republican insiders say that if presumptive Democratic nominee Sen. Barack Obama (Ill.) selects Clinton as his running mate, it would energize the Republican base and fundraising. They say presumptive GOP nominee Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) would not have to work as hard to appease conservative voters if Clinton landed on the ticket. ...

“It would really be a godsend to McCain and the Republican National Committee [RNC],” said [Republican fundraiser Cesar] Conda, who will work to help McCain.

Didn't they get the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy memo that Clinton is now a talented, capable politician and an authentic, normal American who lost only because of rampant sexism? Surely the conservative intelligentsia was being completely sincere in its praise for Hillary...

--Josh Patashnik