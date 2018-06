Eve's item about Obama aggressively buttonholing Lieberman on the Senate floor reminded one of our most astute readers of this classic photo sequence in which LBJ works his, er, power of persuasion on Senator Theodore Green. (I think the relative heights are about equivalent, at least.)



The reader adds: "Maybe Obama is disproving once and for all Hillary's comparison of herself to LBJ."

Update: We're working on the photo-embed glitch. For now you can see the image here.