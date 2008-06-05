WashPost:

And the bitterness among Obama supporters lingers. Clyburn said his office has been deluged with racist phone calls since his endorsement of Obama on Tuesday, some so vicious an intern had to be taken from his office crying on Tuesday.

Stuff like this is giving Clinton's "supporters" an absolutely terrible name. One thing about her Tuesday night rally was that, with a handful of wacky exceptions, her supporters, while impassioned, generally seemed classy and respectable (although we were in Manhattan, so it was a high-end crowd). But the idiots doing stuff like this don't understand how much they're hurting their heroine's image.



--Michael Crowley