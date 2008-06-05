In keeping with Hillary's public assurance today that she is not "seeking" the vice presidential spot, some of the people pushing for an Obama-Clinton ticket are taking pains to underscore that there's no leverage/strong-arming game going on. Even Hillary stalwart Lanny Davis is emphasizing the following passage in his open petition to Obama:

All signatories must agree and understand that this is Senator Obama's decision and his alone; and if he chooses someone other than Senator Clinton, the signatories will be committed to working as hard as they can to elect Senator Obama and whoever he chooses to the presidency in November.



Davis stresses that he thinks Obama can win without Clinton on the ticket, but that she is his best choice.

--Michael Crowley