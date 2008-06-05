It reaches fever pitch:

The crowd interrupted Webb as he introduced Obama, shouting, "Yes, we can!"

"Thank you, Virginia!" Obama said as he took the stage. He peeled off his jacket and rolled up his sleeves. "This is a good-looking crowd here. And it's fired up . . ."

"Ready to go!" the crowd roared back, invoking the candidate's signature call-and-response chant.

Obama thanked Webb, saying, "If you're in a fight, and we are going to be in a fight, you want Jim Webb to have your back."