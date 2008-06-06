I know the phrase "like something out of the Onion" is way over-used in the blogosphere. But this really is. It's the column by the Boston Herald's Howie Carr that Jamie linked to yesterday. My favorite line: "He inquires about women’s, uh, shaving habits, and then attempts to steal third base while still standing at the plate."

Just beyond parody. It really does read like a vintage Onion op-ed.

(For what it's worth, you can read my favorite Onion op-ed of all time right here.)

Update: Here's today's effort from Carr. Not quite as inspired as yesterday's in my opinion. But still something to behold.