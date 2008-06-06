

Barack Obama's position on the future of Jerusalem is crystal clear. Of course, there are some people who want it to seem muddied and muddled, among them those embattled leftists (many Jewish) who want him to appear as anti-Israel as they are. It won't work; he is, as I've said many times, a good Zionist, like Martin Luther King and Ronald Reagan, Al Gore and George W. Bush. Forgive the mixing of types. But that has been the range of American support for Israel for decades.

There is also a somewhat larger group of right-wingers (also many of them Jews) who are deft at the blogosphere and insistent that Obama is no friend of Israel, at all. Of course, these men and women are not antagonistic toward Israel in the slightest. But they seem to be more comfortable with the friendship of John Haggee than with the Zionist solidarity of any Democrat.

What's the new fuss about? On Wednesday, Obama told the AIPAC conference in Washington that "Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel, and it must remain undivided." On Thursday, he told CNN that, of course, Jerusalem will be part of whatever negotiations take place in the context of a peace effort. Does the second statement contradict the other, as Obama's critics have mobilized themselves into charging?

Surely, even rabid McCain supporters understand that there will have to be some parley before there's an agreement, even an agreement short of full peace. This is so self-evident that I am stunned that one has to assert the obvious. (I myself doubt that there will be an agreement of any sort any time soon. But that's another matter.)