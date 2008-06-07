I'm here at the beautiful National Building Museum in Washington with what by eyeball appear to be a couple thousand Hillary Clinton supporters, waiting for the candidate to make the last speech of her historic campaign. Clinton, of course, is expected to endorse Obama, "suspend" her campaign and to say, well, goodbye for now. Despite some of Clinton's recent rhetoric, her people don't appear to have many specific demands, and--at least the small sample I got--don't feel themselves to be unheard, uncounted, or disrespected. Their outrage is reserved for the idea that Hillary is all of those things, and their expectations for the speech are fairly vague--it's mostly about catharsis. While "Hillary! Hillary!" chants are sporadic, I doubt we'll be hearing any "Denver!" chants, either--though greater surprises have occurred this campaign season.

One woman who drove with her Clinton-supporting son from Massachusetts yesterday was as close to conspiratorial as I found: "It's clear that this was planned for Obama," she said--citing the idea that Nancy Pelosi, of all people, had been "snipping and spying" for Obama. But like the others, she concluded, "I think she wants closure, and wants her supporters to get closure."



The other major question flitting around here: Will Obama show? There are good political reasons for Clinton to share today's spotlight: the endorsement will appear to have real cause-and-effect, as the man about whom HIllary is (almost) sure to say nice things will be there for observation and applause. On the other hand, the feeling in the room is plainly celebratory, if valedictory...this is Clinton's party for a bit longer, and the crowd knows it.





