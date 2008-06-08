In the same collection of "What Went Wrong" op-eds that features Mark Penn, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman notes the following:

When Mrs. Clinton made points forcefully, people called her shrill, not bold and determined. When Mitt Romney teared up, he was described as compassionate, while she was labeled weak.

But I thought the contributors' mandate was to explain What Went Wrong. The way I remember it, the pundits all said choking up helped Hillary win New Hampshire.

Don't get me wrong. I think Hillary endured a lot of sexism during the campaign--both subtle and overt. But that's a separate question from whether it helped or hurt her. And I don't think it's a stretch to believe it generally helped her--the backlash against loutish hecklers, sneering broadcasters, and ham-fisted opponents brought support from women and even lots of men that might otherwise have been out of reach for her, particularly after Iowa.

--Noam Scheiber