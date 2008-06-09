Newsweek (via Ben Smith) fills in some of the gaps on that Obama-Lieberman conversation from last week:

In a brief but animated Senate floor confrontation last week, according to a campaign aide who asked for anonymity when talking about private discussions, Obama told Lieberman he was surprised by Lieberman's personal attacks and his half-hearted denials of the false rumors that Obama is a Muslim. (The aide says Lieberman was "strangely muted" during the exchange; a Lieberman spokesman says the chat was "private and friendly.")

Lieberman, of course, is the guy who's all about restoring dignity to American politics...

--Noam Scheiber