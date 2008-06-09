The defendant’s presumption of innocence and right to a fair trial trumps Bowen’s right of free speech, said the Lincoln, Neb., judge who issued the order.

Bowen’s case gained national notoriety and drew the attention of free-speech proponents after she filed a lawsuit challenging the judge’s actions as a First Amendment violation. A federal appeals court dismissed the suit, but Bowen’s attorney plans to petition the U.S. Supreme Court.

Good for her. Not enough women testify against rapists--in part because women are still expected to feel shame at discussing openly the sex they are having (not to speak of the thousands who never acknowledge to themselves that a rape has indeed occurred). Further, I think the dehumanization implicit in feeling forced into sex is unfairly exacerbated when one is forced into accommodating the alleged perpetrator. And what a slippery slope. Can we no longer say "murder" for fear of prejudicing a jury? Melissa MacEwan makes this and a few other good points:

It's also forcing them to commit perjury—which is why I can't understand for the life of me how this can possibly be constitutional. Sexual intercourse connotes consent. Testifying to having "sexual intercourse," when one has not given consent, is not accurate. Effectively, rape victims are being compelled to perjure themselves to protect their rapists. Charming.