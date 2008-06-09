Who told Mark Halperin it's Veep Week at TNR?!

OK, so Halperin might have been writing about vice presidential selections anyway. Whatever. Today over at Time's The Page, he weighs in on the most underrated--and overrated--criteria for picking a candidate.

Haplerin's underrated qualities tend to be those that reflect on ability to perform successfully both as a political surrogate (i.e., "someone who can go after the opposition with a stiletto and a smile") and a leader ("someone who is ready to be president from Day One"). Halperin's overrated qualities are mostly those that would, in theory, help either man compensate for a political vulnerability--"someone who can potentially help win a state," "someone who can potentially win over a voting group," and so on.

You can see the whole list here.