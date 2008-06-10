There's a piece in today's WaPo "Health" section about the growing number of "exempters," parents who choose not to immunize their children for non-medically based reasons of faith, philosophy, or fear.

With all due respect to these people's individual preferences, the public health implications of a growing cohort of unimmunized tots are ominous. Kids who aren't vaccinated pose a danger to other children--especially those too young to have had all their shots, those with allergies to certain shots, and those whose immune systems are too compromised to allow vaccination.

More troubling, exempters are currently shameless freeloaders, their children partially protected by the herd immunity built up thanks to the bulk of the populace getting its shots. But should the unimmunized group grow large enough in certain geographic pockets to destroy that herd immunity, look out.

Yet the movement to encourage parents to treat vaccinations as optional is growing, with the aid of Vaccine Liberation and various state groups promoting vaccination choice. Every state except West Virginia and Mississippi allows parents to skip immunizing their child for religious reasons. In recent years, 21 states established more general "personal belief" exemptions for kids whose parents say vaccines conflict with their views or values.