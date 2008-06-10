Peter Bergen and Paul Cruickshank, authors of the recent TNR cover story about the jihadist revolt against Bin Laden, have been further explicating their thoughts in a new round of radio appearances. Bergen appeared on NPR’s “Talk of the Nation” (click here to hear it) today, which followed a roundtable with Bergen and three other Middle East and terrorism specialists on Diane Rehm's show, the audio of which can be found here. Cruickshank was also interviewed on AirTalk, a Southern California NPR station, on June 5--look for that audio here under the heading, “Is Al Qaeda Unraveling?" And the original article can be found here.