I wanted to pull out a few of the more comical elements in that Times piece Noam linked to on the burgeoning "enemies lists" being amassed by the Clintons and those close to them. Here, for instance, are a few of the chief offenders:

The lineup invariably begins with A-list members like Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico; Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the House Democratic whip; Gregory B. Craig, Mr. Clinton’s lawyer in his impeachment and trial; David Axelrod, Mr. Obama’s chief strategist; Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri; and several Kennedys. Some members of the Democratic Party’s rules committee, the state of Iowa and the caucus system in general are also near the top. [itals mine]

Watch your back, Iowa! South Dakota may be looking for a little more territory, and who would we be to we tell them no?

Those who followed Bill Clinton's anger-management issues during the primary will be unsurprised to learn that

While Mrs. Clinton has a short list of people who disappointed her, Mr. Clinton, who reportedly has an encyclopedic memory of all the people he has helped, employed or appointed over the years, apparently has a far longer one.

And speaking of anger management: