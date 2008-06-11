



Now available online: My piece in the latest TNR making the case for Sam Nunn as Obama's veep.

As it happens, Washington Post editorial writer Jonathan Capehart has a plea against Nunn today. Capehart focuses on Nunn's most obvious political liability: His opposition to Bill Clinton's 1993 effort to let gays serve openly in the military.

The military's current "don't ask, don't tell" policy seems pretty absurd and even counter to our security interests (especially when it comes to translators). But I don't think Nunn's role in shaping it means he's a bad person--or even someone that gay rights activists should be alarmed about. Certainly it's not worth passing up this formidable candidate on the basis of this one issue.