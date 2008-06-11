AlDaily links to a rip-roaring takedown of the "women's studies" strain of nonfiction by Bookslut's Jessa Crispin. She notes the obvious:

One of the unfortunate side effects of being female is the constant marketing of products as specifically “for women.” It’s not just deodorant and cheap pink razors. There are books, and then there are books for women.

What's with the "pink ghetto," she asks? Men get to stand astride Yachts and Desks and Tall Buildings or McMansions on their book covers, while women authors are, on the margins at least, soft-lit and knitting. Crispin finds the Seal Press, an imprint devoted to publishing "Groundbreaking Books For Women, By Women," to be a damning example of the trend. Indeed, one could thumb through their catalogue and depart thinking women need reams of general, let alone gender-specific help.

A large percentage of the books Seal publishes are how-to guides. How to run the marathon, as a woman. How to grieve, as a woman. How to save money, as a woman. How to be a creative spirit, as a woman. How to find balance, as a woman. How to choose which books to read, as a woman. How to find “your true self,” as a woman. How to buy a house, as a woman. How to masturbate, as a woman. OK, actually, that last one is fine.