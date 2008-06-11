The New York Observer has an interesting story (via RCP) on Hillary's party-unifying efforts, including this nugget:

The feeling—even among those of Mrs. Clinton’s high-profile supporters who are inclined not to hold a grudge—remains that it is she who made the sacrifice in calling an end to the race for the nomination. “She essentially tied,” said Ellen Moran, the executive director of Emily’s List, an influential political action committee that supports female Democratic candidates. “He had a few more delegates, she arguably had a few more popular votes, she fought this thing to a near draw, and she has handled herself in the aftermath of that completely gracefully; she gave what many of us thought was the speech of a lifetime on Saturday and was incredibly compelling.”

Uh, you say, "made the sacrifice," I say, "lost."

To borrow Chris's metaphor, she made a sacrifice the same way the Detroit Pistons made a sacrifice when they declined to insist they were the Eastern Conference's rightful representative in the NBA Finals.

The Observer also had this sharp observation from Rep. Artur Davis, a top Obama supporter: