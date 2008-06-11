There's a remarkable unanimity among the polls right now that Barack Obama leads John McCain by about six points. Is this just a nomination bounce? Maybe. But maybe it's a lead that Obama isn't likely to relinquish.

Everybody has said for a while that the fundamentals of the race are very strong for Obama. This is reflected in the latest poll, from NBC/Wall Street Journal. By a margin of 51%-35%, voters prefer a Democrat over a Republican as the next president. Yes, Obama is running far behind that generic preference, beating McCain by just 6. But you wonder how much better McCain can do. He's already 10 points ahead of the generic showing. How much room for growth can there be?

The same poll shows white suburban women would prefer a Democratic president by an 11 point margin, and would vote for Hillary Clinton over McCain by 14 points, but McCain wins them right now by 6. It seems to me that Obama is more likely than McCain to make up ground with this group. McCain's general appeal is considerable, but it's a distinctly male appeal. He's all about war and heroism and manliness. He's not a kitchen table issue guy. And on social issues, his stated positions -- granted, he doesn't care about them very much -- are extremely conservative. More campaigning and more information probably won't be McCain's friend here.

Obama ran a lengthy primary where the themes that will be used against him in the general election were heavily aired. McCain did not. It stands to reason that the major negatives against Obama are pretty widely known, while many of McCain's negatives -- his support for Social Security privatization, his radical health care plan, his social positions -- are not.