There are few things Washington loves more than a tell-all memoir from a former Bush administration official. Purchased en masse, mined for damning quotes, then placed on a shelf, they adorn the city's offices and apartments like so many empty soda cans.

But how do all those apostate memoirists stack up against each other? In this week's issue of TNR, Josh Patashnik ranks them (on two axes!) with scientific rigor:

(Click here for a closer look.)