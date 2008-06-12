An editorial in Wednesday's Financial Times calls Angela Merkel "Europe's foremost political leader." That she is, and not only because Gordon Brown and Nicolas Szarkozy have turned out to be bit fluffier than was expected, except by my friend and TNR contributor Bernard-Henri Levy who crossed ideological lines to vote
for S
Germany's Iron Lady
An editorial in Wednesday's Financial Times calls Angela Merkel "Europe's foremost political leader." That she is, and not only because Gordon Brown and Nicolas Szarkozy have turned out to be bit fluffier than was expected, except by my friend and TNR contributor Bernard-Henri Levy who crossed ideological lines to vote