

An editorial in yesterday's Wall Street Journal almost literally shrieks at "Ex-Friends of Barack" and demands an inquiry into compensation at Fannie Mae that would extend far beyond Jim Johnson, who sleazy though he was is now nothing more than another case of political gotcha.



Of course, the WSJ has never been outraged at gargantuan corporate salaries. In fact, it has ridiculed any oversight of the general matter and certainly legislative and criminal investigations of the Wall Street debacle.



But back to Fannie Mae, Clearwater and James Johnson: "A further federal probe would seem to be warranted..." And then comes the paper's editorial disdain fur just such probers: "and we assume Barney Frank and his fellow mortgage moralizers will want to dig into this palm-greasing from Capitol Hill." There!





