Lest you think the ridiculously rich are somewhat lazy when it comes to environmentalism, The New York Times's Thursday Styles sets the record straight with a piece on shoppers buying gently used designer clothing from resale stores in an attempt to conserve money and valuable, valuable resources (i.e., the 7.3 percent of municipal waste that comes from rubber, leather, and textiles): "Both merchants and consumers say that purging the closet and buying castoffs can be cleansing for the soul. 'The whole idea of recycling and going green motivates some of our customers,' said Ms. Fluhr of Michael’s. 'People are aware that Jimmy Choos fill landfills, too.'"

--Britt Peterson