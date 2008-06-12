Three recent polls show Barack Obama in the lead. According to the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, he leads John McCain by 47 to 41 percent.

According to Gallup, he leads him by 48 to 42 percent. And Rasmussen has Obama ahead by 49 to 44 percent. From Obama's standpoint, that's certainly better than polls showing him trailing McCain. Presidential races aren't like horse races. It's not better to hang back until the stretch. But it's also not reason to declare victory.

Before September, when the campaign begins in earnest, and voters begin to pay close attention, presidential polls are heavily influenced by overall party preferences. If one party is ahead in generic party polls, its presidential candidate is likely to be ahead. And that's the case here. According to the Rasmussen poll, Democrats lead Republicans among likely voters by 47 to 34 percent. So some of Obama's edge has nothing to do with him. It could increase or could also decrease in the fall.

You can look at two past elections where the Democratic candidate and generic Democrats led in June, but where the candidate's and the party's lead faded in November. In June 2004, John Kerry led George Bush by 51 to 44 percent in Los Angeles Times poll. He led by three percentage points in the Time poll and by two in Fox's poll. A month later, the polls showed the race a dead heat.