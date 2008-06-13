Political insiders and pundits continue to talk up Kathleen Sebelius and James Webb as ideal running mates for Barack Obama. And I understand why. Unlike most of the other names that get tossed around--Joe Biden, Ed Rendell, and, of course, Hillary Clinton--both Sebelius and Webb are fresh faces. Quite apart from their apparent abilities to win over more conservative voters, they would--by their mere presence on the ticket--underscore Obama's message of change. The slogan practically writes itself: New Leaders for a New Era, or something like that.



But while excitement is good, it also comes with risk. As I've written before, I think the most important priority in picking a running mate should be choosing somebody clearly qualified to be president. A close second to that is the ability to perform the job of vice president, a job description that includes serving as a capable surrogate and helping the president to govern more effectively.

Do these two candidates live up to that standard? Sebelius' record in state government is impressive, yes, but it's entirely in state government. She's obviously intelligent and has shown plenty of good judgment. Still, how can anybody--including Sebelius--know what her foreign policy views will be when she's never had to formulate them except as an intellectual exercise?

Webb has the opposite problem. He'd lend an Obama administration more credibility and expertise on national security. But who knows whether he is up for campaigning, and serving as an effective elected official, when his experience in those roles goes back all of two years? (Here's Slate's Timothy Noah with some pretty good reasons to worry.) And while his conversion from the GOP makes for a great storyline, it also raises some questions about partisan loyalty--questions that may reflect perfectly well upon Webb personally, but don't necessarily make him the most reliable of Democrats in the long term.