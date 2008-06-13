In case you thought conservatives weren't serious about energy action, here's a wingnut crack at resolving the crushing cost of gas today. From the NY Sun:

Legislation is circulating in Congress, backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, that would punish oil traders and transporters that sell refined gasoline to Iran.

Iran, like a handful of fellow OPEC nations, has a deeply deficient intranational oil refining infrastructure. Only 40 percent of their crude is processed in the country, the rest being imported or reimported from abroad as gasoline. So despite Iran’s plentiful reserves and current, boiling-point market prices for oil, proponents of the plan see an opportunity to hoist the Muslim nation on its own petard.

[Rep. Mark] Kirk said his bill would authorize the American Treasury to approach the underwriters at Lloyd's of London that insure the tankers that service the Iranian market and offer to buy out their contracts. He would also limit or restrict the amount of gasoline Iran would be allowed to import until the Islamic Republic was in compliance with the nuclear nonproliferation treaty and the additional protocol it signed with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Nukes in Iran are bad news, of course. But this gambit is not likely to add much leverage on the diplomatic front. An embargo could indeed cause political headaches for state leadership as the Iranian public sours on high fuel prices, but Iran already highly subsidizes its people's gas--and has credible solutions on the table other than disarmament.

From a strictly environmental standpoint, the sanctions are not a horrible idea—if Iranian gas prices go up, consumption contracts, or (perhaps better) its offline refineries undergo redevelopment to increase capacity and slow the need for costly reimportation.